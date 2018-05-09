Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Friends of a Hamilton teacher killed while cycling, petition to have a new bike trail named in his memory

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: bike lanes, city council, claremont access, hamilton, Jay Keddy


It’s been two and a half years since cyclist Jay Keddy was hit from behind and killed by a distracted driver on the Claremont access. His death prompted the city of Hamilton to make biking up the access safer.

Construction of a new trail up the Claremont will start soon. The multi use path will be called the Keddy access trail. His son Alistair, is thankful that his father’s memory will live on.

“I thought it was a great idea that people want to honour my dad’s legacy, he was very much involved in this community and it’s a great way for him to have an impact after his passing.”

The project is expected to cost anywhere from $1.5 to $2 million. It will be paid for from the $3.7 million the province gave the city to pay for new bike lanes and trails.



