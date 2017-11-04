Fire crews battling ongoing fire at vacant commercial building in Niagara Falls

Photo: Niagara Falls Fire Department

Niagara Falls firefighters have been on the scene of a structure fire in the area of Main Street and Ferry Street in Niagara Falls since about 11 p.m. Friday night.

When crews arrived they found a vacant two-storey commercial building fully engulfed in flames.

“Crews went inside the first floor and attempted to reach the second floor but were pushed back as a result of the fire, heat and a collapsing ceiling,” said Niagara Falls Fire Department Platoon Chief Tom Warman. “One fire officer was hurt due to the falling ceiling … He has minor injuries.”

Fire crews were forced to fight the fire in a defensive operation.

At the height of the fire, Warman said six fire trucks were on the scene including two ladder trucks with aerial devices.

The building was an “old furniture store” which was under renovation and a lease sign was posted outside.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area which has been closed to traffic.

It is unclear what caused the fire or what the dollar loss will be.

The investigation is ongoing.