CAA has busy day with South-Central region snowfall

Messy roads kept the Canadian Automobile Association busy today.

CAA South-Central spokesperson Tony Tsai said they received nearly 1,900 calls between 6 a.m.and 5 p.m.

Over 200 calls were waiting for service in the early evening. Anyone who needed help in the Hamilton area were told to expect delays of about an hour due to road conditions and weather delaying some of their trucks from reaching stranded motorists.

With more winter weather ahead, Tsai said it’s important to ensure all of the necessary snow clearing tools are within reach and to completely clear off vehicles from roof to tires before heading out onto the roads.


