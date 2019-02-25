Would-be thief shot in leg during attempted robbery in Hamilton

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after he was shot in the leg while allegedly attempting to rob another man in Hamilton.

Police responded to a shooting at 394 Barton St. East shortly before 11 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Officers found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg near the corner of Smith Ave. and Barton St. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police have identified the man as Noah Hope, of Ottawa.

Police allege Hope and another man went to the home and a short time later, the victim went inside the residence.

They say Hope and the man began assaulting the victim and attempted to rob him. “The male who was with Noah HOPE produced a handgun and shot the victim through the chest. This bullet went through the victim and into the leg of Noah HOPE,” said Hamilton police in a news release.

The 26-year-old victim was rushed to hospital in critical but stable condition.

Hope has been charged with robbery and fail to comply with recognizance. He remains in police custody.

Investigators are still searching for the gunman who is described as black, 25 to 30 years of age, roughly five-foot-ten, 180 lbs, with an average build.

Police believe this was a targeted shooting but say they do not know if the victim and suspects were known to each other.

This is the city’s 11th shooting of 2019.

The Hamilton Police Major Crime Unit and the Make Safe Shooting Task force are actively investigating the incident.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses to contact Det. Mike Ebert at 905-546-4167.