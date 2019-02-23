Police looking for witnesses after overnight shooting on Barton street

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday evening, police were called to 394 Barton St. East after reports of a shooting.

According to police, two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital.

Police believe this was a targeted incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are looking for witnesses and video surveillance footage. Residents and business owners in the area with video surveillance cameras are asked to check for any suspicious people or vehicles in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.