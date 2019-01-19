;
Women’s March takes different approach in Hamilton

Today marks the third annual Women’s March, with millions of people taking part in demonstrations around the world.

Here at home Hamiltonians showed unity by gathering at city hall.

A number of workshops were held inside, including in council chambers.

The indoor event took a different approach from other cities, focusing on education and local action.

Activists and representatives from Hamilton based organizations spoke at the festivities.



