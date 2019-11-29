VIDEO: The Ministry of Transportation has taken over the historic Caledonia bridge Toll House as it prepares to replace the bridge that spans the Grand River. The homeowner has lived there for almost 35 years. She says she has nowhere else to go because she has yet to be compensated for the historic site. Lisa Hepfner has the story.
Home News Local News Woman may be left homeless after government takes over historic house
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Weather
Hamilton
overcast clouds
-2.4 ° C
-0.6 °
-4 °
86 %
2.1kmh
90 %
Fri
1 °
Sat
-1 °
Sun
-0 °
Mon
-3 °
Tue
-0 °