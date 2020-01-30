Woman grabbed from behind by man in underground parking lot: Hamilton police

Hamilton police are looking for a man in his thirties after a woman was grabbed from behind during an attempted robbery.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday, a woman from out of town parked her vehicle in an underground lot near King St. West and Bay St. North.

The woman got out of her car and began walking away when a man grabbed her from behind.

As the man demanded she hand over cash, a passerby walked around the corner causing a distraction and the woman was able to break free.

The suspect fled on foot empty-handed.

He is described as white, roughly 30 to 35 years of age, between five-foot-seven and five-foot-ten, 185 lbs, with a medium build and brown hair. The man was wearing a black leather jacket, a black hooded shirt, blue jeans, black boots, a black toque, and glasses.

Police say the woman was not hurt during the incident.

Investigators have released an image of the suspect in hopes someone can help identify him.

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Dave Oleniuk at 905-546-3833.