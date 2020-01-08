Winning $70 million LOTTO MAX ticket sold in Ontario

An Ontario resident may be the country’s newest millionaire after a lottery ticket worth $70 million was sold in the province.

The OLG says a single winning ticket for the whopping Lotto Max jackpot from the Jan. 7 draw was sold in Brampton.

Once the winner comes forward to collect their prize, it will be the biggest lottery prize ever awarded in Canadian history.

Six ‘MAXMILLIONS’ tickets, worth $1,000,000 each, were also sold in Brampton, Hamilton, the Niagara Region, Oshawa, Ottawa, and Pickering. Two ‘MAXMILLIONS’ tickets, worth $500,000 each, were sold in Niagara Falls and Perth County.

Lottery players can check their numbers on the OLG Lottery app, OLG.ca or at any registered lottery retailer.