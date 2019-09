Hurricane Dorian has claimed the life of a Windsor woman.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money to bring the body of Alishia Sabrina Liolli back to Canada.

Her family says she died in the bahamas from the impact of hurricane dorian, which authorities say have left at least 20 people dead in the country.

The organizer says extra funds will be donated to help rebuild the school where she worked. A family member says Liolli would help anyone in need and was always smiling and joking.