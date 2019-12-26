What’s open, what’s closed on Boxing Day?

Boxing day is famous for consumerism but that doesn’t mean that doesn’t all establishments are open.

Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed.

OPEN

Limeridge Mall from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m

Eastgate Square from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Jackson Square from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Mapleview Mall from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Outlet Collection at Niagara 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Some Beer Store locations will be open today.

Garbage pickup in Hamilton, Halton, and Niagara resumes today but is one day later.

Hamilton transit will be on a regular schedule.

Halton transit will be on a regular schedule.

Niagara transit will run on a holiday schedule.

Go Transit is running on a Saturday schedule.

CLOSED