What’s open, what’s closed on Boxing Day?

Boxing day is famous for consumerism but that doesn’t mean that doesn’t all establishments are open.
Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed.
OPEN
- Limeridge Mall from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m
- Eastgate Square from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Jackson Square from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Mapleview Mall from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Outlet Collection at Niagara 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Some Beer Store locations will be open today.
- Garbage pickup in Hamilton, Halton, and Niagara resumes today but is one day later.
- Hamilton transit will be on a regular schedule.
- Halton transit will be on a regular schedule.
- Niagara transit will run on a holiday schedule.
- Go Transit is running on a Saturday schedule.
CLOSED
- All Canada Post and Government offices including banks.
- All recreation centres, senior centres and arenas.
- Libraries
- LCBO
- Wine Rack
- Hamilton Farmers’ Market