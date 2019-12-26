What’s open, what’s closed on Boxing Day?

By
kyle medeiros
-

Boxing day is famous for consumerism but that doesn’t mean that doesn’t all establishments are open.

Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed.

OPEN

  • Limeridge Mall from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m
  • Eastgate Square from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Jackson Square from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Mapleview Mall from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Outlet Collection at Niagara 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Some Beer Store locations will be open today.
  • Garbage pickup in Hamilton, Halton, and Niagara resumes today but is one day later.
  • Hamilton transit will be on a regular schedule.
  • Halton transit will be on a regular schedule.
  • Niagara transit will run on a holiday schedule.
  • Go Transit is running on a Saturday schedule.

CLOSED

  • All Canada Post and Government offices including banks.
  • All recreation centres, senior centres and arenas.
  • Libraries
  • LCBO
  • Wine Rack
  • Hamilton Farmers’ Market

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here