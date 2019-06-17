;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Welcoming home some of the biggest stars on the Raptors team as Drake’s jet landed at John C. Munro airport

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Local, News, Sports
Tags: airport, cargo jet, Drake's jet, john c munro, landed, OVO, plane, raptors



CHCH News captured exclusive footage of Drake’s light blue jet, with his signature OVO branding, hitting the tarmac at Hamilton’s John C Munro airport.

The Toronto rapper and a handful of Raptor players flew in a day later than their teammates, after opting to make a pit stop in Las Vegas, where they celebrated their win before heading north.

One by one, black suburbans rolled out of the cargo jet area carrying players, and people that were there waiting got to see Serge Ibaka and OG Anunoby.

Diana Weeks has the details.



LATEST STORIES

Wishing you all a happy Father's Day

Food truck festival at Springridge Farm

Families explored the historic HMCS Haida this Father's Day

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php