Welcoming home some of the biggest stars on the Raptors team as Drake’s jet landed at John C. Munro airport

CHCH News captured exclusive footage of Drake’s light blue jet, with his signature OVO branding, hitting the tarmac at Hamilton’s John C Munro airport.

The Toronto rapper and a handful of Raptor players flew in a day later than their teammates, after opting to make a pit stop in Las Vegas, where they celebrated their win before heading north.

One by one, black suburbans rolled out of the cargo jet area carrying players, and people that were there waiting got to see Serge Ibaka and OG Anunoby.

