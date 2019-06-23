Volunteers in Niagara are coming together to make mats for the homeless

Volunteers from across the Niagara region come together every couple of weeks to make mats for the homeless out of milk bags. It takes about 5 hours and 135 milk bags to make one mat.

The mats roll up like a sleeping bag and they are light and easy to carry. The community drops off their outer milk bags at the new Apostolic Church Niagara in Thorold.

The group encourages the public to drop off their milk bags and they say they are always looking for new volunteers no experience necessary. All the mats are distributed in southern Ontario.