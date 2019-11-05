Two Milton residents arrested after police seize semi-automatic rifle, ammunition

Two people are facing a number of firearm-related charges after Halton police executed a search warrant at a home in Milton.

On Nov. 1, officers searched the home and found four types of ammunition, an air pistol, and an SKS semi-automatic carbine rifle. A high-end Audi R8 that was stolen during a robbery a few days prior in Toronto was also seized from the home.

Aljbion NasufiI, 27, and Reem El-Roz, 23, were arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of firearm knowing possession unauthorized, careless storage of a firearm, and careless storage of ammunition.

NasufiI is also charged with breach of probation, Possession of a Firearm contrary to Order, and Possession of ammunition contrary to Order.

Both accused have been held for a bail hearing.