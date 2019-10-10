Two men arrested for hate graffiti at Hamilton Synagogue

Hamilton police and the Hate Crime unit have charged two men after hate biased graffiti was found at a Synagogue.

Swastikas and the word Jews with a line drawn through it were found at the Beth Jacob Synagogue on Aberdeen ave. on October 5.

On Thursday police arrested two males, both 19-years-old. They have been charged with mischief under $5000.

A July report by Statistics Canada showed that Hamilton has the highest rate of hate crimes in Canada.

