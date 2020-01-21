Two Hamilton residents face 141 charges in fraud investigation

A man and woman are facing a total of 141 charges in connection with a massive fraud investigation.

Police say they launched an identity theft investigation back in July 2018.

In March 2019, a search warrant was executed at a home on the east mountain and officers seized identification, payment cards, and other property.

Police say charges were laid but they did not provide any further details.

HPS has laid 141 Fraud charges against two Hamilton residents. A search warrant was executed at an east mountain home on January 16, 2020. Police located identification, payment cards and property used in Fraud related offences. https://t.co/1Rp2kzRRmS #HamOnt — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 21, 2020

Last Thursday, a second search warrant was executed at the same home and more identification and banking information was seized.

Police arrested 34-year-old Bobbi-Jo Reichfield, of Hamilton, and 31-year-old Joshua Virag, of no fixed address.

They are facing 71 and 70 charges respectively including multiple counts of identity theft, identity fraud, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Investigators say roughly 100 victims have suffered financial loss and had their personal credit rating affected by this criminal activity.

Police are reminding residents that if they learn their bank account or credit card account has been compromised, to call police and file a report.

Anyone with additional information that could help police is asked to contact Det. Angela Abrams at 905-546-4603.