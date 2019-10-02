Two dead in Highway 406 head-on crash

Ontario Provincial Police are now confirming that two people are dead as the result of a head-on crash in St. Catharines. The collision occurred after a vehicle entered the northbound lanes of Highway 406 going in the wrong direction at Glendale Avenue.Both vehicles caught fire after the impact. Two people were killed and a third victim was taken to hospital in serious condition. Highway 406 northbound at Glendale in St. Catharines remains closed as the investigation continues.