Turkey benefits

Turkey is not just for the holidays. Emily Richards told us why you should have turkey more often.

Citrusy Quinoa Coated Turkey Fillets

While roasting, the quinoa crisps up, while keeping the turkey moist and juicy. The fresh tomato salsa adds an extra splash of colour and flavour.

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients:

1/2 cup (125 mL) quinoa, rinsed

1/2 tsp (2 mL) chili powder

1/2 cup (125 mL) turkey or vegetable broth

1/2 cup (125 mL) orange juice

1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt

2 pkgs (215 g each) Ontario turkey breast fillets

2 tbsp (25 mL) all-purpose flour

1 egg, lightly beaten

Grape Tomato Salsa:

1 pint grape tomatoes, halved

1/4 cup (50 mL) diced red onion

1 clove garlic, minced

Half jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced

1 tbsp (15 mL) chopped fresh cilantro

1 tbsp (15 mL) cider vinegar

1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt

Directions:

In saucepan, combine quinoa, chili powder, broth, juice and half of the salt; bring to boil. Cover and reduce heat; cook for about 20 minutes or until liquid is absorbed and quinoa is tender. Using fork, fluff quinoa into shallow dish.

Combine remaining salt with flour and dredge turkey fillets in mixture, shaking off excess. Dip into egg letting excess drip off. Press turkey into quinoa turning to coat well, patting to help it stick on turkey. Place on parchment paper lined baking sheet and roast in 425°F (220°C) oven for about 15 minutes or until quinoa is golden brown and turkey is no longer pink inside.

Meanwhile, in bowl, combine tomatoes, onion, garlic, jalapeno, cilantro, vinegar and salt; stir to combine. Serve with turkey fillets.

Tip: To make your own turkey fillets, simply slice a boneless skinless turkey breast into about 4 equal lengthwise pieces.

Creamy Orzo and Turkey Supper

This one pot meal is creamy and combines the sweet taste of peas and Ontario turkey with the snappy spice of curry.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

2 tsp (10 mL) canola oil

1 onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp (15 mL) curry powder

1 tsp (5 mL) dried thyme leaves

1 cup (250 mL) orzo

2 1/2 cups (625 mL) turkey or vegetable broth

2 cups (500 mL) chopped cooked Ontario turkey

1 cup (250 mL) frozen peas, thawed

1/2 cup (125 mL) diced red bell pepper

1/3 cup (75 mL) light herb and garlic cream cheese

Directions:

In a large saucepan, heat oil over medium heat and cook onion, garlic, curry powder and thyme for about 5 minutes or until softened. Stir in orzo to coat. Add broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for about 8 minutes or until orzo is tender but firm. Stir in turkey, peas, pepper and cream cheese and remove from heat. Cover and let stand for 5 minutes or until cheese is melted and turkey is heated through. Stir well before serving.