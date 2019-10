Staff members from Hamilton’s Forestry division were joined by 40 volunteers to plant trees along Eastport Dr.

Windermere sits amid heavy industry, at the foot of the Red Hill Creek, alongside the Queen Elizabeth Way, and is downstream from closed landfills and the city’s sewage treatment plant.

Environment Hamilton says the area is thriving despite the fact that it’s surrounded by heavy industry.

In all, 250 trees were planted to help air quality and biodiversity in the surrounding area.