Travellers through Pearson airport might have been exposed to measles

Some travellers through Pearson International Airport last month may have been exposed to measles.

Public health authorities say people in Terminal 1 on Sunday, January 27, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. may be at risk.

Those who were near people arriving on Lufthansa flight LH470 from Frankfurt at 4:08 p.m. may also have been exposed.

Also at risk are those connected to Air Canada flight AC834 or LH6829 that left Toronto at 6 p.m. for Montreal.

Authorities urge anyone who may have been exposed to check immunization records and watch for measles symptoms.

Symptoms, which can take up to 21 days after exposure to appear, include high fever, cold-like symptoms, sore eyes or sensitivity to light, and small spots with a white centre on the inside of the
mouth, and a red rash lasting four to seven days.



