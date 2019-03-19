Toxic Cleanup

With fentanyl use on the rise, one Hamilton based company is in demand by police services across the province and insurance companies to test and clean stolen vehicles and property.

Chris Andrews is the owner of Canadian Decon Solutions.

He says he’s getting more calls as the surge of narcotic drug use continues.

It’s a $40,000 piece of equipment for narcotics testing that’s already used by some police and fire services.

From start to finish, the car will be in the shop for 72 hours and in that time they do their swabbing and testing and then they clean out the inside so that this car is safe to drive.

Andrews says it’s a decontamination product invented by the US Navy.

Making sure all containments have been removed from the vehicle.

Andrews tells us he does this job to prevent others from accidentally coming in contact with the drugs.