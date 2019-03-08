Tourism in Niagara is booming

According to a new report by Niagara Economic Development, the tourism industry in the Niagara region is booming.

It shows the majority of travelers come from within the county, followed by Americans and then visitors from overseas. Americans generally spend the most when they visit the region.

In 2017, nearly 13 million people visited the area and spent $2.4 billion.

The casino is the biggest draw for tourists to the region, even bigger than the Falls themselves according to the numbers.

The report indicates there is strength in the job market too.

With four million people travelling from outside the country to visit Niagara, the tourism future in the region is bright but there’s a catch, it’s about maximizing the length of time people stay and spend their money in Niagara.