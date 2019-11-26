Toronto police release image of suspect in feces-throwing incident

Toronto police have released an image of a man they believe is responsible for throwing feces on an unsuspecting person at York University on Sunday.

It happened around 5 p.m. at Scott Library on campus.

Police say a man entered the library carrying a bucket of “liquefied fecal matter.” He then dumped the bucket onto an unsuspecting person who was sitting at a table before fleeing on foot.

The man is described as being in his twenties, with a medium build. He was wearing a black hat, blue top, light-coloured pants, and black gloves.

The incident is one of three that have happened in Toronto since last week.

Police were called to similar incidents at the Robarts Library at the University of Toronto on Friday afternoon and another on Monday night.

Investigators say in the most recent incident a young woman was attacked while she was standing near a U of T building.

Police are trying to determine if the same person is responsible for all three incidents. They say assault charges could be laid.