Toddler dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle on Christmas Day

A two-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a vehicle in Brant County on Christmas Day.

Foster Butler was rushed to hospital with life threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle being driven by a 28-year-old man in Burford.

The toddler died in hospital on Jan. 1 as a result of her injuries.

A GoFundMe Page was created on Jan. 2 in the little girl’s honour. It contains a message from a man who claims to be the child’s father and takes responsibility for the tragic collision.

“I’ve never cried so much in my life and no father or parent should ever have to go through this. On Christmas Day around 12pm – a horrible accident occurred. I took my kids outside to take them home to their mother. My truck was too close to the house so I had to move it for Foster to get in. I told my kids to stay put while I moved the truck. I got in the truck, put it in drive and just let off brake rolling forward – I only had to move truck 6-8 feet. About 6’ in my truck comes to sudden stop. I open door to find what’s in my way because nothing is supposed to be there. I look down in disbelief to see my baby girls feet sticking out from under my driver side tire,” says the post.

The writer continues to say he is sharing his story not for sympathy but to remind people that accidents can happen at any moment. “It was only 30 seconds from the time I started the truck to when Foster was hurt. She must have ran around the passenger side and fell in front of my tire. I couldn’t of seen her unless she was six feet in front of my truck,” the post states.

Ontario Provincial Police are still appealing for anyone who may have further information about the incident to contact them.