2017 BEA Winners
Thousands of people enjoyed one of the most anticipated events in wine country

Graze the bench showcases the best of the Beamsville bench in wine, food and live music. 4,000 tickets were sold for the two day event, selling out in a record two hours. The event, in its 11th year, is organized by the Beamsville bench winery association.

Guests had the chance to enjoy wine paired with food from local chefs at seven boutique wineries including Fielding Estate, Thirty Bench, Hidden Bench, Peninsula Ridge, Angels Gate, Rosewood Estates and the organized crime winery.

Graze the Bench received the tourism award of recognition for its contribution to the town of Lincoln as a tourist destination.



