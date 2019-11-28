Thorold tunnel to stay open to two-way traffic this winter

Motorists in Niagara Region can breathe a sigh of relief after a decision was made to keep two-way traffic passing through the Thorold Tunnel this winter.

The tunnel has been under construction since the summer and there have been multiple issues that have caused delays.

Earlier this month, Thorold city officials said they were going to have to keep the south tunnel closed through the winter months.

The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) had planned on converting the other tunnel from two-way traffic to one-way until March.

Thorold Mayor Terry Ugulini raised concerns at the time saying the change would cause a serious inconvenience as it forces hundreds of drivers to find another way across the Welland Canal.

The Ministry said it would need to shut down two-way traffic because, in the event of a storm, they would be unable to get their plows into the tunnel to clear the snow due to an existing barrier that separates the west and eastbound traffic.

On Monday, representatives from the MTO, Niagara Region and City of Thorold agreed on a solution to keep the traffic open in both directions.

The MTO will use smaller two-ton snowplows that can fit in the tunnel during a snow event. However, given the smaller size of these plows and their limited ability to keep up with very heavy snowfall, a full closure of the tunnel may be required periodically.

The MTO will also implement “highly visible” signage in the event of a full closure and clearly mark the appropriate detour.