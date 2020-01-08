Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a driver has been arrested after allegedly being caught speeding while flossing his teeth.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tweeted saying the 58-year-old was arrested after Burlington officers pulled over a Tesla in Oakville.
He alleges the driver was using both hands to floss while the vehicle was set to autopilot.
The Tesla was clocked going 135 km/h.
Police say the driver is now facing charges.
