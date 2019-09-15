Terry Fox Marathon of Hope in Hamilton raises record donations

It was in 1980, three years after losing his leg to bone cancer, that terry fox began his Marathon of Hope to raise money for cancer research.

He began his journey in St. John’s Newfoundland and averaged 42 kilometres a day for 143 days until he was forced to stop near Thunder Bay, Ontario. Nine months later, Canada was saddened to hear that the cancer had claimed his life. but, his legacy lived on.

Today, dozens of runs took place across canada, as they do each year, to support cancer research. Millions upon millions of dollars have been raised. 125 people were on hand this morning at Hamilton’s Gage Park. Each one of them has a personal story about how cancer has affected their lives. Some are stories of hope, others not so hopeful. But, each participant knows their contribution will in some way help to conquer cancer.

The runners at Hamilton’s Gage Park raised a record $28,000 today. So far, Terry’s runs across Canada have raised 750 million dollars for cancer