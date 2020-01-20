Teachers kick off week of rotating strikes as dispute continues

A week of rotating strikes by Ontario elementary and secondary teachers is getting underway.

All four of the province’s major teachers’ unions have announced job actions over what they say are stalled contract talks with the Progressive Conservative government.

The unions say class sizes and cuts to services are the major roadblocks in bargaining.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said compensation is the main sticking point in contract talks.

The Ontario government announced last week that it would compensate parents for childcare costs during elementary school strikes.

The following is a list of school boards that will be closed due to the one-day rotating strikes.

Monday, Jan. 20, 2020

Union: Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO)

Elementary schools in the following school boards will be closed:

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board

Toronto District School Board

York Region District School Board

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

Union: Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO)

Elementary schools in the following school boards will be closed:

Grand Erie District School Board

Trillium Lakelands District School Board

Renfrew County District School Board

Superior-Greenstone District School Board

Union: Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF)

Secondary schools in the following school boards will be closed:

Rainy River District School Board

Near North District School Board

Grand Erie District School Board

Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board

Toronto District School Board

Simcoe County District School Board

Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board

Trillium Lakelands District School Board

Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board

Union: Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA):

All elementary and secondary, publicly-funded Catholic district school boards will be closed including Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board, Halton District School Board, and Niagara Catholic District School Board.

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020

Union: Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO)

Elementary schools in the following school boards will be closed:

Thames Valley District School Board

Rainbow District School Board

Rainy River District School Board

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020

Union: Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO)

Elementary schools in the following school boards will be closed:

Avon Maitland District School Board

Halton District School Board

District School Board of Niagara

Lakehead District School Board

Friday, Jan. 24, 2020

Union: Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO)

Elementary schools in the following school boards will be closed: