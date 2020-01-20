Teachers kick off week of rotating strikes as dispute continues

A week of rotating strikes by Ontario elementary and secondary teachers is getting underway.
All four of the province’s major teachers’ unions have announced job actions over what they say are stalled contract talks with the Progressive Conservative government.
The unions say class sizes and cuts to services are the major roadblocks in bargaining.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said compensation is the main sticking point in contract talks.
The Ontario government announced last week that it would compensate parents for childcare costs during elementary school strikes.
The following is a list of school boards that will be closed due to the one-day rotating strikes.
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
Union: Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO)
Elementary schools in the following school boards will be closed:
- Ottawa-Carleton District School Board
- Toronto District School Board
- York Region District School Board
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
Union: Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO)
Elementary schools in the following school boards will be closed:
- Grand Erie District School Board
- Trillium Lakelands District School Board
- Renfrew County District School Board
- Superior-Greenstone District School Board
Union: Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF)
Secondary schools in the following school boards will be closed:
- Rainy River District School Board
- Near North District School Board
- Grand Erie District School Board
- Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board
- Toronto District School Board
- Simcoe County District School Board
- Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board
- Trillium Lakelands District School Board
- Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board
Union: Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA):
All elementary and secondary, publicly-funded Catholic district school boards will be closed including Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board, Halton District School Board, and Niagara Catholic District School Board.
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
Union: Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO)
Elementary schools in the following school boards will be closed:
- Thames Valley District School Board
- Rainbow District School Board
- Rainy River District School Board
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
Union: Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO)
Elementary schools in the following school boards will be closed:
- Avon Maitland District School Board
- Halton District School Board
- District School Board of Niagara
- Lakehead District School Board
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
Union: Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO)
Elementary schools in the following school boards will be closed:
- Bluewater District School Board
- District School Board Ontario North East