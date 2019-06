A stabbing near Jackson Square sent a 20-year-old man to hospital Friday afternoon.

Hamilton Police were called to the corner of James St. North and King St. just outside Jackson Square around 4:00 p.m.

Police say a man was taken to hospital in stable condition from what appears to be a stab wound.

No arrests have been made at this time as police continue to look for male attacker that fled the area.

Police believe the stabbing was targeted.