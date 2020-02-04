Special weather statement issued for Hamilton, Halton, Niagara

A special weather statement is in effect for the Golden Horseshoe Area with snow and ice pellets expected to hit the region Wednesday night.

Environment Canada says a low from Texas is expected to move towards Southern and Eastern Ontario, possibly following a track just south of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario Thursday.

Snow will arrive Wednesday night and may become mixed with ice pellets. The weather event will likely come to an end Thursday evening.

“There is still some uncertainty as to the exact track of the low,” said the weather agency in an alert on their website. “There is also a risk of freezing rain.”

Total snowfall amounts are expected to be near five centimeters.

Motorists should be prepared for changing weather conditions as Thursday’s morning and afternoon commutes may be affected.