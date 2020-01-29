Someone dumped urine in the foyer of a home, OPP investigates

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after someone dumped a “large quantity” of urine in the foyer of a home.

Norfolk County OPP officers were called to a home on Washington St. in Waterford to investigate a break and enter around 10 a.m. Monday.

Police say in the early morning hours, someone broke into the home and poured “suspected” urine at the front entrance.

They say nothing was stolen during the break-in.

Investigators are asking anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact police at 1-310-1122.