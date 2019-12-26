Social media credited with impaired driving arrest

Halton police are crediting a citizen who called police after witnessing a video of an impaired driver on social media.

The incident happened shortly after midnight on December 24th.

The citizen called 911 after watching an Instagram video of a male driver stopped in a turn lane facing a green light, slumped over the wheel. This was at the intersection of Bronte Street and Steeles Avenue.

A nearby officer quickly found the vehicle travelling less than 10km/hr southbound from the intersection.

A traffic stop was initiated and the man was arrested for suspected impaired driving. The man then took a breath test where he blew double to lawful limit.

The Milton resident has been charged with alchohol and drugs Operation while impaired. His license has been suspended for 90 days while his vehicle is impounded for seven days.