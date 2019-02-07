Slippery conditions on RHVP kept under wraps, city staff apologizes

A bombshell report about slippery conditions on the Red Hill Valley Parkway (RHVP) in Hamilton has been revealed and city officials say it was kept from councillors and the public for nearly six years.

City of Hamilton staff apologized in a statement issued on the city’s website late Wednesday following a six-hour long general issues committee meeting.

They say staff only became aware of the report by Tradewind Scientific in late 2018.

The report disclosed the results from a special road friction test which found friction levels along the busy parkway were below standards and even well below in some areas.

After learning of the report, council voted to change the speed limit on the RHVP to 80 kilometres an hour from the current 90 limit between Greenhill Ave. and the QEW. They are also expediting the resurfacing of the road in spring 2019. The city says additional ongoing and planned upgrades include digital feedback signs, flashing beacons on slippery when wet signs, a Q-end warning system and advance diagrammatic and lane exit signs.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger said council is extremely disappointed to learn this information was not shared when it was received but are glad it has been brought to light so immediate action can be taken.

The City of Hamilton’s Auditor General will conduct an independent investigation of the city’s previous actions taken, internal processes, managerial systems and procedures regarding friction management in relation to the RHVP and report back with recommendations and management responses to the general issues committee.

Roughly 75,000 vehicles travel on the major artery each day.