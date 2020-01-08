‘Significant winter storm’ expected to slam Golden Horseshoe Area on Saturday

Environment Canada says a “significant winter storm” is expected to hit Southern Ontario on Saturday.

The weather agency says special weather statements are in effect for Hamilton, Halton, and Niagara regions.

A low-pressure system will impact the region and could bring rain, freezing rain, and snow.

Heavy rain is expected in areas north of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Freezing rain will affect most areas from east of Lake Huron to eastern Ontario. Environment Canada says significant ice buildup is also possible.

It’s not known which area will be the most impacted by the system.

Snow squall watches are also in effect for Brantford, Woodstock, Tillsonburg, Oxford County, and Waterloo area. Those areas could get as much as 15 centimetres of snow and strong wind gusts up to 60 km/h with bursts of heavy snow.