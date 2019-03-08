Serial scam artist arrested in Hamilton on new charges

A serial fraudster from Hamilton is facing new charges linked to fake ticket sales and bogus vacation rentals.

Jacob Miranda, 27, was arrested on March 6 following a three-months long investigation by Hamilton police.

Officers began looking into an event ticket scam after receiving complaints about fake ticket sales and fraudulent internet transactions for concerts in Toronto and Montreal back in Dec. 2018.

Investigators also received reports about fraudulent cottage and apartment rentals in Hamilton. Police say unsuspecting residents forwarded payments under the guise of a rental and then no further information was given. Eventually, all communication stopped between the scammer and the victim.

On Feb. 26, officers executed a search warrant at an east Hamilton home to seize electronic devices but could not locate Miranda.

He was arrested on Wednesday and charged with identity fraud, fraud under $5,000 and three counts of fail to comply probation.

In 2012, Miranda was convicted on 27 charges including fraud in a nation-wide concert and sporting ticket scam. In 2015, he served roughly 18 months in jail for selling fake concert tickets online and two years later, he was charged in an alleged sports memorabilia scam.