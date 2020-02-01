Search continues for man believed to have shot at Hamilton Police

The Hamilton Police Emergency Response Unit and Canine Unit are searching for a male suspect believed to have shot at officers. This happened the area of Ottawa Street North and Cannon Street East around 11:00 p.m. last night.

The suspect is described as white male in his 20’s, wearing all black, clean shaven, approx 5’7-5’10 with a thicker build. He was wearing a blonde wig at the time of the incident.

The man fled from officers at the scene and and that time was believed to have discharged several rounds of bullets in the direction of pursuing Officers.

Police as that if you spot the male you do not approach him. Call 911.

With any information that may assist Police please contact Detective Mario Rizzo #928 at 905-546-2918, mrizzo@hamiltonpolice.on.ca or Crime Stoppers.

CHCH News will have updates on this incident during the evening news at 6:00 p.m.