Police investigating fatal shooting at Brantford motel

Three men were transported to hospital after being shot early this morning at Galaxy Motel on Colborne Street East in Brantford. One 42-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries while the two other victims remain in hospital.

Brantford police responded to the call just before 6:00 a.m. this morning. They say they do not believe the shooting was a “random act of violence.”

Members of the Brantford Police Major Crime Unit are currently investigating the incident. The area will be closed to the public for some time as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information or who may have video surveillance of the area is urged to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050 or Detective Jason Sinning at 519-756-0113 ext 2265. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251