Pedestrian killed in hit & run collision on QEW in Beamsville

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a pedestrian was hit on the Toronto-bound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way in Beamsville overnight. All Toronto-bound lanes of the highway remain closed as the investigation continues and traffic is being rerouted onto the North Service Road from Ontario Street-Beamsville to Bartlett Avenue. Police say a vehicle was pulled off to the left side of the road and the driver was outside of the car. That person was then struck by another vehicle which fled the scene. Anyone who saw anything is asked to contact the OPP in Burlington or Niagara.