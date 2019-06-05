;
Ottawa pledges $15M to restore Ontario’s tree-planting program

Tags: canada, Catherine McKenna, Environment Minister, federal government, Forests Ontario, ottawa, tree planting, trees


Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says the federal government is pledging to spend $15 million to save a tree-planting program in Ontario.

The money will help the non-profit Forests Ontario reach its goal of planting 50 million trees by 2025.

The program was axed in late April by the provincial government. Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative’s said the forestry industry is a responsible steward of the province’s forests.

According to The Canadian Press, those involved in the program said its cancellation would cause job losses and stall environmental progress.

One of the program’s main nurseries said the cancellation would likely force them to destroy nearly three million trees.

The federal government announcement is timed to coincide with the United Nations’ World Environment Day.



Ottawa pledges $15M to restore Ontario's tree-planting program

