;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Ontario to take a new approach to licensing private pot shops

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Ontario
Tags: cannabis, doug ford, marijuana, ontario, pot shops

 

The Doug Ford government is changing course on private cannabis stores.

The government announced Thursday it’s opting for a “phased approach” to introduce brick and mortar pot shops to the province.

It will issue just 25 licences ahead of the first day of private retail sales on Apr. 1.

Who gets those licences will be determined by a lottery system early next year.

The government is pointing the finger at the federal government, blaming it for a lack of supply.

“It is the federal government’s responsibility to oversee cannabis production and to provide a viable alternative to the illegal market by ensuring there is sufficient supply to meet consumer demand,” the Ontario government said in a statement.

“Yet, we continue to see severe supply shortages across the country in legal, licensed recreational cannabis stores.”

The change comes as councillors in Toronto voted Thursday to allow privately operated retail stores in their city.

Councillors in Burlington and Hamilton will make their own decision on the issue next week.

Right now, the only legal way for Ontario residents to get recreational weed is through the government-run website, which has experienced supply shortages of its own.



LATEST STORIES

2018 Lincoln Navigator Reserve EXT

Best Wishes for December 14th-16th

Food for thought

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php