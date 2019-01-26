;
Every year around this time, Niagara Falls turns into a winter wonderland. A result of the recent cold weather, the mist and spray have started to form pockets of ice formations.
It is a spectacle people travel from around the world to see.

The sun came out for dozens of people to witness Niagara’s frozen falls. Ice has formed just about everywhere including the base of the falls.
It happens every year around this time with the right weather conditions.

David Adames is with Niagara Parks Commission, and he says the icy spectacle brings tourists to witness the power of the Niagara River, as it creates mini glaciers and its mist, coats the landscape.

The only time the falls has ever truly frozen was in March 1848 when for 30 hours the water literally, stopped flowing.



