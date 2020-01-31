New video released of ‘last confirmed sighting’ of Holly Ellsworth-Clark

Hamilton police have released a new video of the “last confirmed sighting” of missing woman Holly Ellsworth-Clark.

The video was captured around 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 11, the same day she went missing.

The footage shows Ellsworth-Clark walking northbound on Wentworth St. approaching Shaw St.

The 27-year-old appears to be wearing black pants, black boots and a black garbage bag over her upper body.

“With this new information, police are urging residents in the area to check their surveillance cameras for images of Holly considering the updated clothing description,” said police in a news release.

Have you seen Holly? New video shows Holly walking on Wentworth St. N at 4:50 p.m. on Jan 11 in #HamOnt. This is the last confirmed sighting. Area residents are urged to check surveillance and properties. Call 905-546-3816 if you have any info. Read more: https://t.co/RZEOSR8TBr pic.twitter.com/zWwvV3TT8u — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 31, 2020

Hamilton police will be out canvassing the surrounding neighbourhood on Friday.

The community has been rallying to find the Calgary-native since she was reported missing to police. Investigators said she was distraught prior to her disappearance.

Her father, Dave, shared a distressing message with CHCH News that his daughter left on his voicemail the day before she went missing. She pleaded for her parents to send her a plane ticket so she could return to her hometown of Calgary.

Ellsworth-Clark is a singer, artist, and athlete and had moved to Hamilton to explore the arts and music scene.

Family, friends, and strangers have been conducting regular ground searches in hopes of finding any sign of the missing woman. Supporters have been hanging posters with details on her disappearance throughout the Hamilton and Toronto areas.

They have created a website where people can submit tips about possible sightings and watch a video of her father appealing for his daughter to return home.

To watch the video in its entirety, visit the website bringhollyhome2020.com.

