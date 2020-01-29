Dave Clark, father of Holly Clark released a video message for Holly

Dave Clark, Father of Holly Clark who’s been missing since January 11th, released a video message for Holly, Hoping she’ll see it.

Holly Clark’s disappearance has galvanized the city of Hamilton, co-ordinated search groups with hundreds of people, many who don’t know her personally have been ongoing for two weeks.

The family and friends in charge of the effort have set a website to intake tops and information on her whereabouts.

To watch the full video please visit the website http://bringhollyhome2020.com/