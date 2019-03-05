;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

New report says families were made healthier & happier by Ontario’s Basic Income Program

Posted:
Category: Local
Tags: Basic Income Program, food banks, Ford Government, hamilton



More than a thousand Hamiltonians who were part of the Basic Income Pilot Project will stop getting cheques at the end of the month. The project was cancelled shortly after the Ford government was elected.

Hamilton food banks like the Good Shepherd Venture Centre have been busy this year and say even more people will soon be coming for help filling their pantry.

“75% felt they were eating healthier and didn’t need to use the food bank anymore.” Tom Cooper, Director of the Hamilton Roundtable for Poverty Reduction

Basic income gave participants up to $1400 a month. When the cheques stop coming at the end of this month many will have to go back to disability or Ontario Works Programs, which offer about half the basic income allowance.

Cooper says the only hope for basic income now is the Federal government’s interest in the program. He said rather than starting another pilot project, Ottawa could finish the provincial program that was supposed to run three years and finish collecting data from the 4000 people already enrolled.



LATEST STORIES

New report says families were made healthier & happier by Ontario's Basic Income Program

Police investigate a dozen graffiti incidents in Halton Region

Actor Luke Perry has died at age 52

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php