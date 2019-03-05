New report says families were made healthier & happier by Ontario’s Basic Income Program

More than a thousand Hamiltonians who were part of the Basic Income Pilot Project will stop getting cheques at the end of the month. The project was cancelled shortly after the Ford government was elected.

Hamilton food banks like the Good Shepherd Venture Centre have been busy this year and say even more people will soon be coming for help filling their pantry.

“75% felt they were eating healthier and didn’t need to use the food bank anymore.” Tom Cooper, Director of the Hamilton Roundtable for Poverty Reduction

Basic income gave participants up to $1400 a month. When the cheques stop coming at the end of this month many will have to go back to disability or Ontario Works Programs, which offer about half the basic income allowance.

Cooper says the only hope for basic income now is the Federal government’s interest in the program. He said rather than starting another pilot project, Ottawa could finish the provincial program that was supposed to run three years and finish collecting data from the 4000 people already enrolled.