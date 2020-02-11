Mohawk College launches “Climate Change Leaders”

Mohawk College announced a sustainability education initiative that involves nine school boards today.

“Climate Change Leaders” is offering more than 270,000 students opportunities to learn how to reduce carbon footprints through new skills, curriculum connections, and research. The goal of the initiative is to help Canada “move one step closer to meeting its obligation to the Paris accord.” Additionally, the partnership will help students toward co-op placements, apprenticeships, and new jobs in a low-carbon, circular economy.

Mohawk College and the school boards will work together to develop on-site renewable energies such as solar, geothermal and battery storage. Mohawk says the investment funding will have no impact on taxpayers.

In addition, the college will introduce micro-credits in Climate Change and related topics for students, teachers, and staff.

“Mohawk College has been recognized as a national leader in institutional sustainability,” said President of Mohawk College Ron McKerlie, “We have learned important lessons in building construction, energy and water conservation, and facilities management. We are excited to share our experiences with area school boards, their employees and students. Working together, this partnership will make a significant impact on the carbon footprint of our schools while providing students with the knowledge and skills they need to be sustainability minded citizens for life.”

The partnering school boards include Brant Haldimand Catholic District School Board, Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir, District School Board Niagara, Grand Erie District School Board, Halton Catholic District School Board, Halton District School Board, Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board, Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board, and Niagara Catholic District School Board.