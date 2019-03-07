;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Man on speaking tour determined to get justice for his dead brother

Posted:
Category: Local
Tags: correctional systems, Justice For Soli, mental health, Soleiman, Yusuf Faqiri



Yusuf Faqiri says his brother, Soleiman who had schizophrenhia, died in a cell in Lindsay, Ontario in December, 2016 after an interaction with correctional officers. At the time he was waiting to be transferred to a mental health facility.

“According to the coroner’s report, Soleiman had 50 bruises on his body at the time of his death, both his legs and his hands were tied. He was pepper sprayed twice and he had on a spit hood and he was in segregation the entire time in those 11 days. The local police that investigated the local jail, they decided and concluded that there were no grounds for charges into Soleiman’s death. He endured a vicious assault. He left our family as a healthy man. He was given to us in a body bag.” Yusuf Faqiri, brother.

Yusuf says the OPP has since re-opened the criminal investigation into Soleiman’s death.

Yusuf and other members of ‘Justice For Soli’ are on a cross country tour to bring attention to Soleiman’s case, along with mental health, correctional systems and the need for reform.

The tour wraps up in Toronto in mid-April.

 



LATEST STORIES

Man on speaking tour determined to get justice for his dead brother

Taylor Swift's accused stalker arrested again

St. Joseph’s Healthcare names new president

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php