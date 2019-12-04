Man armed with knife barricaded in Hamilton home, toddler rushed to hospital

A 21-month-old girl has been rushed to hospital after an incident at home on Hamilton Mountain early Wednesday.

Officers were called to a home on Rymal Rd. East near Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School around 3:30 a.m.

Hamilton Paramedics Supervisor Dave Thompson says the toddler was rushed to a local trauma centre with traumatic injuries that are serious but non-life threatening.

Negotiators and tactical officers are currently on scene dealing with a man who has barricaded himself inside the home. Police believe he is armed with a knife.

Officers have shut down Rymal Rd. East between Trinity Church Rd. and Dakota Blvd.

Residents are being asked to stay out of the area.

Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School is open today. School and board officials have been in communication with Hamilton Police who say the situation is contained and there is no threat to public safety.

Students are being asked to use the back entrance. Buses will be rerouted to the back of the school.

More to come…