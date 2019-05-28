;
Man, 25, charged with child luring in Toronto

A 25-year-old man is facing several charges following a child luring investigation by Toronto police.

Investigators allege the man used an unspecified social media platform to lure a 15-year-old child.

They say he allegedly threatened and extorted the boy as well as distributed, possessed and accessed child sexual abuse material.

Police believe the man is known to use different online identities, including “jd_psinoiz” and “Zionis Roman.”

Sergio Bahamonde, of Toronto, has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, access child pornography, distribution of child pornography, extortion, threaten bodily harm, threaten death, luring a child via telecommunication, and attempt to make child pornography.

He is scheduled to appear in court later Monday.



