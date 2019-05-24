Lake Ontario water levels reaching record breaking highs

It’s almost a new record for Lake Ontario. The City of Hamilton says water levels are inching upwards causing concerns about flooding. Pumps have been deployed to the Beach Boulevard area, and in Bayfront Park, water is causing concern for many who use the trails.

The City of Hamilton says Lake Ontario water levels are more than a metre higher than usual. Dave Alberton watches the water for the city and he says Lake Ontario is just a couple centimetres shy of the record high-water level seen in 2017. That year the water caused flooding along streets and in basements, and caused damage to the shoreline.

The rising water and washed-in debris has been noticed by people walking the waterfront trail at Bayfront Park.

Along the Beach Boulevard, the city has already deployed pumps to address flooding impacting about twenty-five homes.