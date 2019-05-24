;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Lake Ontario water levels reaching record breaking highs

Posted:
Category: Local
Tags: flooding, lake, lake ontario, Matt Ingram, water



It’s almost a new record for Lake Ontario. The City of Hamilton says water levels are inching upwards causing concerns about flooding. Pumps have been deployed to the Beach Boulevard area, and in Bayfront Park, water is causing concern for many who use the trails.

The City of Hamilton says Lake Ontario water levels are more than a metre higher than usual. Dave Alberton watches the water for the city and he says Lake Ontario is just a couple centimetres shy of the record high-water level seen in 2017. That year the water caused flooding along streets and in basements, and caused damage to the shoreline.

The rising water and washed-in debris has been noticed by people walking the waterfront trail at Bayfront Park.

Along the Beach Boulevard, the city has already deployed pumps to address flooding impacting about twenty-five homes.



LATEST STORIES

Lake Ontario water levels reaching record breaking highs

Paramedics responding to more overdose calls this year

Former Ontario Health Ministers pen letter to Provincial government

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php